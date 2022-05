It’s hard to forget the storm scene as it was heading toward Sioux Falls last Thursday night. And while most of us tried to stay ahead of the rolling wall of wind, there was no escaping the damage it left behind. And if you’re planning on hiring some help for the clean-up and repair, Erik Gaikowski with AARP South Dakota stopped by to offer a few words of caution to be on the lookout for storm chasers who want your money.

Types of possible storm-related scams

How to protect yourself