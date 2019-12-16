KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

How to avoid letting screen time affect your child’s speech development

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

It’s no secret that most of us spend too much time on our phones and this holiday season may be the perfect time to set down those screens and focus on making memories. In fact, Jane Heinemeyer, a Speech Language Pathologist and Clinical Director with the University of South Dakota’s Scottish Rite Children’s Clinic, says putting our screens away may be better overall for our children’s health. She explain how we can help limit screen time for our kids and make sure the time they do spend with screens is positive for their speech and language skills.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests