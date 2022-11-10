We’re in the home stretch of 2022, and no one has to tell us that it can be easy to feel burned out and checked out at work these last few months of the year. With the holidays kicking into full gear, and the winter weather making its presence know it’s not hard to imagine why.
We were joined by business & life coach, Jo Hausman to get a few tips to help keep us on top of our game this holiday season.
