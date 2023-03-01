We’ve all been there. We’re spread too thin and aren’t sure where to go. Or you need to do something, but aren’t sure how. For most of us, asking for help doesn’t come easy, after all we’re told as we grow to “be strong” and handle things by ourselves. But today’s guest says asking for help could provide that missing piece to your puzzle. Melissa Elrod-Miller is a licensed Professional Counselor with Trust Fall Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a bit of insight into how we can ask for help from those around us when the going gets tough and it feels like there is no way to turn. Because you don’t always need to handle it all by yourself.

How to ask for help