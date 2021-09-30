How to apply your professional skills to help in an emergency situation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Pfizer is hoping to have a lower dose of its COVID-19 vaccine approved and ready for kids ages 5 to 11 some time in the next month. That means parents in KELOLAND will have a decision to make: They must determine if the vaccine is safe enough for their kids.

Pfizer submitted research to the FDA in support of giving its COVID-19 vaccine to children. It tested a lower-dose version of the vaccine in kids between the ages of 5 and 11. Pfizer says the immune response was as strong as for teenagers who received a standard dose. The drug maker says it will ask for an emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.