How to apply your professional skills to help in an emergency situation

When an emergency strikes, chances are, you aren’t really considering yourself for the role of emergency responder or even an emergency helper. Yet, even if you aren’t an EMT, firefighter or police officer, you probably already have the skills needed to help in an emergency. Our next guest discovered she did have the skills needed to help deal with a disaster in Haiti. Stacey McMahan is a principle architect at Koch Hazard Architects and a former Architecture for Humanity Sustainable Design Fellow. She put her professional skills to work leading a sustainable rebuild following the earthquake that devastated the country in 2010. She’s here to explain how anyone can apply their professional skills to help in a crisis or emergency situation.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!