How to add color to your wardrobe

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) -- A highly-traveled bridge in Sioux Falls now serves as a concrete memorial to one of the first people from Sioux Falls killed during the Vietnam War. The 41st Street bridge, near O'Gorman High School, is now named after an O'Gorman graduate who died during his very first combat mission in 1968.

The 41st Street Bridge over the Big Sioux River spans the decades to honor a soldier who died serving his country nearly 53-years ago.