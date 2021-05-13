An all black outfit is something that can never go out of style. That being said, dark colors can start to get a little heavy and warm. That’s why many people break out more color as the weather gets warm.
Shelia Anderson is a Personal Brand Strategist and the mastermind behind Image Power Play.
She’s also a local style maven and shows us how we can stay on brand, and in style, while working more color into our wardrobe.
How to add color to your wardrobe
