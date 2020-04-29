Breaking News
Two additional COVID-19 deaths; More recoveries than new cases in S.D.

How the pandemic impacts both those living with Alzeheimer’s and their caregivers

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
At Home Concerts

Leslie Morrow is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota. She’s joining us live via Zoom to tell us more about how the coronavirus is impacting lives for those living with Alzeheimer’s and the people who care for them.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss