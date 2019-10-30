KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

How The Main Draw event supports youth and adaptive tennis programs

There are many benefits to getting involved in group sports, but not everyone has the opportunity or the money to be part of a team. There’s one group in KELOLAND that believes everyone should have the opportunity to get on the tennis court. Bryce Barnard and Cindy Huether, with Huether Family Match Pointe, tell us about an event that will help support their mission of tennis opportunities for all players.

You can find tickets to The Main Draw along with information about Huether Family Match Pointe on their website, www.playthepointe.com.

And even if you can’t attend their event, you can participate in their silent auction here.

