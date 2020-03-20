1  of  7
How the Chamber of Commerce is supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

Work schedules and home life aren’t the only aspects of our lives feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Small businesses are also being forced to change the way they serve their customers, with some even having to close their doors. Jeff Griffin, the President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, shares what resources are available to KELOLAND businesses and how we can support them during this time.

