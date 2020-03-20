How the Chamber of Commerce is supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

No play dates: Parenting through the COVID-19 pandemic to help flatten the curve Millions of children are out of school because of coronavirus concerns. That leaves many parents scrambling for childcare and ways to smoothly transition into at-home life. Alana Willis is a registered nurse who works outside the home. She’s here to share some advice for parents who are trying to navigate the COVID-19 school shutdowns.

Talking to your kids about coronavirus: tips from Sanford Pediatrics As public conversations around covid-19 increase, your children may be worrying about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with coronavirus. Dr. Joe Segeleon is the Vice President and Medical Officer for Sanford Health Pediatrics. He’s here to help with that conversation. Because, as we all know, Parents and other trusted adults can play an […]

Struggling at working remotely? Try these tips from the experienced After running a small business from her home in Sioux Falls for 7 years, Dawn Bures knows what it takes to be successful working remotely. We chatted through an online platform called zoom with her to share some tips with all of you that can hopefully help you get comfortable with your new temporary routine.

Experiencing stress and anxiety? Try these breathing techniques and yoga poses Sarah Bruxvoort is with the Sioux Falls Yoga Collaborative. She’s here to show us some exercises that we can use as calming strategies as we work to stay safe and well.

The South Dakota Symphony ends their season early but makes plans for the future As with most of us, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing changes for the remainder of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season. Yet, if you ask South Dakota Symphony Orchestra director, Delta David Gier, he would no doubt tell you that a life without music could make the days and weeks ahead even harder to bear. […]

Suddenly without a paycheck? Triaging your budget during the pandemic Many of us are worried about the rapid spread of Coronavirus. We are worried about the risks to our elderly parents and our immune compromised friends – we might even be worried about our own health. But for many people in KELOLAND, the fear extends past their health, and into their bank account. Travis Schuring, […]

Access Storm Clinic from the convenience of your home through telehealth platform Jeremy Storm is an Infectious Disease physician, as well as the doctor at Storm Clinic in Sioux Falls. He’s here to tell us how their using a virtual platform to answer questions and assist those in need.

Dr. Maher gives update on response to the coronavirus crisis in our schools Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is joining us again to give us an update of what’s being implemented to respond to the coronavirus crisis in our schools and what updates there are in the situation for students and parents. For the latest information from the Sioux Falls School District, click on the Coronavirus Activity Cancel button on their […]

Speed over perfection in Sioux Falls’ approach to coronavirus By now, no one needs to tell you how quickly the situation is changing in terms of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s true, too for our next guests who are on the frontline of the City of Sioux Falls’ response. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Jill Franken, the Public Health Director for the […]