In this segment, we discuss the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

Any health professional will say that there is a strong tie between mental and physical well-being, but in our day-to-day lives that connection can be overlooked. That’s why one group decided to take it upon themselves to help raise awareness.



Lisa Larson is a runner with The 437 Project, and Janet Kittams is the Chief Executive Officer of the Helpline Center.



They joined us to explain what The 437 Project is and how they hope it will raise awareness about suicide prevention and raise funds to support those efforts.

The 437 Project will run 437 miles across the state of South Dakota beginning Thursday, September 21st and will be raising funds to support the Helpline Center.



The Helpline Center is the only accredited suicide crisis center in the state of South Dakota. It serves thousands of people each year by organizing local agency volunteers and offering hope to individuals with thoughts of suicide. You can help this effort by making a donation to the Helpline Center online today, or to sponsor a runner as they complete their leg of relay today by heading online to the437project.org.