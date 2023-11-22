If you’ve ever been placed at the kids’ table for Thanksgiving, you know it hasn’t always been a favorite place to sit. Despite the interesting conversations the littlest partygoers have.



The kids’ table is often an afterthought that’s shoved into a corner of a room slightly out of the way. But, what if we turned that thought on its head and made the kids a table just as beautiful as your main tablescape?



We were joined by event planner and owner of Hitch Studios, Renee Bauman. She gave us a few tips to make the kids’ table work and even create it as a wanna-be destination for everyone in attendance.