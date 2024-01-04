A variety of common materials can be recycled, from plastic and paper, to wood and glass.



There are a wealth of reasons why recycling is important and why waste materials should be recycled if possible. And while most of us are familiar with how to dispose of the plastic, paper and glass, knowing what to do with leftover wood from home remodeling or DIY projects isn’t as simple as putting the waste wood in your home recycling can.



That’s where today’s guests came in, Rebecca Jongeling and Abby Murphy with Mueller Pallets stopped by to explain how you should dispose of waste wood and how they are making it easier than ever to do so.

Mueller Pallets enables the general public to recycle their wood waste FREE at their Sioux Falls drop-off site, reducing landfill pressure and cost.



Mueller Pallets is the region’s leader in pallets and wood recycling, and they are now receiving all manner of waste wood for recycling purposes.



Their office is located at 27059 Mueller Place in Sioux Falls.



They’ve also got a map on their website to help you locate their Wood Waste Yard in Hartford where you can drop off your waste wood for free. Just check out their website at MPallets.com.