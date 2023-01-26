

The latest US student loan debt statistics show 45-million borrowers owe more than 1.7 trillion dollars in student loans. In fact, student loan debt is the second highest category of consumer debt – second only to mortgage debt. If you are a parent watching the sticker prices at colleges and universities rise right before your eyes, you might be wondering, why is college so expensive and how am I going to help pay for it?



Bestselling author, Ron Lieber, is the Your Money columnist for the New York Times. He wants to de-mystify the college financial process in his latest book, “The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Road Map for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make.”



He joined Ashley Thompson in the studio to help us separate fact from fiction when it comes to college costs and the money saving hacks that will tempt you.

“The Price you Pay for College: An Entirely New Road Map for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make.” combines 15 years of Ron Lieber’s personal finance reporting for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The book summarizes what matters and what doesn’t in higher education and as Ron says, “pulls the curtain back on how schools set prices”.

