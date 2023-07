It was Mitchell Olson’s first day as the new co-host of KELOLAND Living, and while he has been being put through the paces as he learns the ropes behind the scenes, he decided it was time to test Ashley Thompson with some of the skills he learned during his stint on Survivor. Hopefully he will be able to use those skills to survive working with Ashley every day on the KELOLAND Living set!

Mitchell is joining Ashley on KELOLAND Living every weekday on CBS.