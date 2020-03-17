How Mandy Ellen Designs creates meaningful jewelry

You would think that being a registered nurse would be enough to fill anyone’s busy schedule, yet Mandy Newman with Mandy Ellen Designs just couldn’t contain her creative spirit so she decided to start a “side hustle” creating “everyday little luxuries” that are cherished by her customers–as much for what they represent as they way they are made.
If you’d like to see more of Mandy’s latest creations, be sure and follow her on Instagram at at @DesignsByMandyEllen.
In case you haven’t heard, we have decided to postpone our KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show for your health and safety, as well as that of our vendors like Mandy Ellen Designs.
Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments
