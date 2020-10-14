How is your emotional intelligence?

When it comes to recognizing your emotional intelligence, or EQ, you might not know where to start. Would you be surprised to hear that those with high emotional intelligences generally perform better on the job and have strong leadership skills? The good news is, even if you don’t have a high EQ now, there is a way to grow your emotional intelligence.

Our next guest is here to help. Fay Prairie, a counselor and personal life coach with Prairie Perspectives. She’s joining us today to share how we can all raise our own EQ.

