How installing an iWave can rid your air of viruses, pollutants and even smells!

Between COVID-19 and the rising outdoor air pollution, even in South Dakota, you’ve got enough reason to be concerned about the air quality outside your home these days.

But as our next guests know, you should also be thinking about the quality of the air inside your home which, according to the EPA can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Ben Pasquinilli is an Indoor Air Quality Specialist and Rick Pope is a Midwest Account Manager.

They are here to tell us more about the iWave Air Purifier, available from licensed contractors throughout the area, and how it can have you resting and breathing easier when it comes to the air inside your home.

iWave is an air purifying device that installs in any HVAC system. When air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts. The iWave Air Purification system is available through participating contractors and dealers in the area. You can find out more by calling toll-free: 1-800-554-5499. Or go to iWaveAird.com for a list of certified installers in your area.