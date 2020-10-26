How ‘cold capping’ can help a breast cancer patient keep their hair

When it comes to giving back, there has never been a better time than right now. Especially now that Keloland is experiencing it's first round of colder, wintery weather. Though there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and help serve those in need at multiple locations during the work week, you might be wondering "how am I able to help when the kitchens are closed?"

Jeff Backer is a Pastor at First Lutheran Church, one of the churches that has banded together to create "Nightwatch." He explains how the effort helps bring food to those in need when regular services are closed and how you can help their efforts.