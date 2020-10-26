When it comes to cancer, one of the most disturbing aspect for some patients is the thought of losing their hair. For many, hair is seen as a sort of amour and losing it lost can seriously wound the confidence of many patients. Thankfully, there are medical advancements that are lessening the stress of hair loss for some.
Donna Dwire is a nurse navigator with Sanford who helps patients as they undergo the cold capping process.
She’s here today to tell us more about the process of cold capping and how beneficial it can be for those receiving chemotherapy.
How ‘cold capping’ can help a breast cancer patient keep their hair
When it comes to cancer, one of the most disturbing aspect for some patients is the thought of losing their hair. For many, hair is seen as a sort of amour and losing it lost can seriously wound the confidence of many patients. Thankfully, there are medical advancements that are lessening the stress of hair loss for some.