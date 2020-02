Earlier this year, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.

They are women, including our next guest Julie Becker, who don't expect recognition for the work they do. Nor are they driven by a need for appreciation. As the director of the St. Francis House, Julie has overseen an expansion, fundraising campaign and move into a new facility that allows the organization to serve even more people moving from "homelessness to hope." If that isn't remarkable, we don't know what is.