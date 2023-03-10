This Sunday, we are going to be springing ahead with Daylight Saving Time. When we do that, scientists have noticed a marked increase in the number of heart attacks and strokes in the days following the time change each spring. Chrissy Meyer is the Region Senior Marketing and Communications Director with the American Heart Association. Like all of us, she knows how losing sleep can be disruptive anytime in your life, but it can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. She joined us to explain what we need to know about sleep and our heart health. She’s also got some tips on ways we can create better habits to make the time change easier on our bodies and better for our health.

How sleep affects your health