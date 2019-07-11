KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

How Avera Bariatric Institute helped Dave Farrell through weight-loss journey

When you want to lose weight, you want to be successful the first time you try. Unfortunately, too many people wind up riding a roller coaster on the scale ,watching their numbers go down… and back up again, sometimes over and over again. You can improve your odds of weight-loss success by getting support from a variety of Avera’s health care experts who can support you as you make important lifestyle changes. Dr. Brad Thaemert is one of those experts as the medical director of Avera’s Bariatric Institute. He is being joined with us by Dave Farrell who has successfully lost the weight and is keeping it off.

