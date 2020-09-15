How (and why) to speak up when you witness discrimination

What do you do when you hear someone say something discriminatory or see someone harassing someone else? It can be hard to have the courage to speak up, and to know what to say, but our guests today say it’s very important that you do say something. Taneeza Islam and Naomi Ludeman Smith are from South Dakota Voices for Peace. They explain how talking together and authentic empathy are the key to these challenging conversations.

