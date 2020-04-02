Breaking News
Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 36 new positive cases, 6 new recoveries

How a local business owner adds a virtual spin to company culture

Many of us are now working remotely from home, but how many of you are the CEO of a company that is now doing business remotely? Running a company is about more than just the business, it’s also about the people – but creating a positive work environment and engaging your employees from home can be a challenge. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Karla Santi, the CEO of Blend Interactive, to hear how she is putting a virtual spin on the employee culture – and what she has learned from it.

When working entirely remotely, you often miss out on the non-work social side of relationships. An additional way Blend keeps up the office camaraderie is with regular digital game meet-ups. One of the apps Karla uses is jackboxgames.com.

Karla asks Blend employees to send in photos of their work from home environments and in their Blend attire to share with the team and stay connected.
