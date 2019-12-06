Breaking News
How a holiday tradition supports a local nonprofit (and a preview of the Hegg Brother’s Holiday Jam)

If you’ve been wanting to catch a Hegg Brother’s performance, they have a holiday concert that is sure to get you into the Christmas spirit, for a great cause. Andrew Reinartz and Derek Hengeveld, musicians in the Holiday Jam concerts, and Jocy Smith, with LifeScape, share details on this musical showcase that features all of our favorite holiday classics.

Here is a preview of the Holiday Jam!

Holiday Jam Concert Information:

Rapid City
December, 13th
7:00 PM
Performing Arts Center

Sioux Falls
December 15th
4:00 PM
Orpheum Theater

Ticket information: lifescapesd.org/holiday-jam

