The pandemic has created a stressful environment for people around the world. From not being sure where to turn at the beginning of the outbreak as schools and businesses closed down, to trying your best to stay safe as more people become vaccinated and the world begins to reopen. Regardless of whether it’s a pandemic, or a personal crisis, there is likely something to be learned from the experience.
Tony Durr is an Assistant Professor of Education at South Dakota State University. He explains how to adopt a growth mindset, even in the most stressful of times.
How a growth mindset can keep you from burning out during the pandemic
