Are you ready for a trip down memory lane? With productions dating back to 1844, “A Christmas Carol” holds memories for us all. Whether you think of Scrooge McDuck taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, or the voices of Tim Curry & Jim Carrey filling your ears, I’m sure you have a favorite production. But how much do you know about the history of the show?



Oliver Mayes is the Managing Artistic Director with The Premier Playhouse in Sioux Falls joined us on set today.



He stopped by to give us a history lesson from A Christmas Carol’s humble beginnings to the grand productions we see today, including how you can catch an upcoming performance in Sioux Falls. Unfortunately, Miss Piggy will not be in attendance.