Hot weather help for plants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Following the news that Sha'Carri Richardson will be suspended for 30 days after a positive test for marijuana and will not be eligible to run the 100-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to join in the defense of the Olympian.

"This is so trash man... just let her run!" Mahomes wrote in response to the news.