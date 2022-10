KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye stopped by i Capelli Salon to get pink hair extensions in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. We Care Pink Hair is an event put on by the Avera Foundation to help raise both funds and awareness for breast cancer and all cancers.

The hair extensions are a recommended $10 each (and you are welcome to donate more!). Click here for a list of participating salons across KELOLAND.