Ashley Thompson shared her experience over the weekend from attending the Nora Store. If you’ve never been before, it is certainly worth checking out. There’s a huge organ inside where Carols are played and sung by all the participants who show up. Goodies and cider are passed out. And it’s absolutely free to the public. It happens every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas at 6:30pm and runs until at least 10:30pm. The Nora Store is located in Nora, South Dakota. Near Alcester and Beresford. Mitchell Olson shared how this place has been a family tradition for many years, and even shared a photo of when he sang at the Nora Store a few years back.