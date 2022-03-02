There are currently 10 states that have banned Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine so far. The latest two to join Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia are Alabama and Maine.

Experts do warn that this might not have as big of an impact as some might think. Imports of Russian Vodka only accounted for 1.3% of total vodka imports in 2021. That is down 79% since 2011.

The largest suppliers of vodka to the United States are actually France, Netherlands, Sweden, Latvia, and Poland.

Vodka brands that sound Russian but aren’t

Stolichnaya (Stoli) Vodka – This vodka was actually founded in the former Soviet Union but is no longer produced in Russia. It is made in Latvia and the founder – Yuir Shefler – who is Russian born moved to the United Kingdom after a dispute with the Kremlin.

Smirnoff – This vodka is based out of Park Royal, London. It was founded in 1864 by Pyotr Arsenyevithch Smirnov in Moscow. His family later had to escape Russian and he rebranded to Smirnoff. What we buy in the United States is actually distilled in Illinois.

Starka – a lesser known name – is confusing – it is actually is a generic term meant to describe vodkas that have been aged in oak casks. Bull Run Starka Vodka is produced in Portland Oregon. Slavianskaya Starka sounds Russian but is made in Estonia. There is a Polish brand Starka Vodka but there is a Russian made Starka Vodka as well.

Romanov is actually made in India

Bolskaya is actually made in Pakistan

Rachmaninoff and Zaranoff are German vodkas

Nikolai and Orloff are American made

Vodkas you might know that are actually produced in Russia

Gold Symphony

Kauffman

Russian Standard

Show your vodka related support by drinking Ukrainian made vodka

Soyuz and Nemiroff are both vodkas made in Ukraine. Nemiroff is Ukraine’s oldest distillery.