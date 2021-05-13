Spilling the tea: Zero-waste living

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- There are a small, but growing number of homeowners and businesses installing solar panels across the state.

When someone has solar panels, their energy bills are lower and they typically sell any energy they don't use back to the utility company where it can be used elsewhere on the grid. But now Black Hills Energy is asking the South Dakota Public Utilities commission to change how that works and charge solar power customers for the energy they generate.