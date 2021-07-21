Spilling the tea: Wyoming and dating apps

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Drought
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Feeding South Dakota names new CEO
Pop-up vaccination clinic starts Wednesday at the Empire Mall
Video
COVID-19 causes early end to South Dakota Civil Air Patrol youth encampment
Water line repair closes Kuehn Pool for the day
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
All Star Game
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Japan 2020
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
SDHSAA debuts new website, officials say it’ll give more opportunities for schools to showcase activities
Top Stories
Canaries pick up much needed win over Explorers
Video
Top Stories
Two Stampede stars set to be drafted in NHL draft
Video
Jim Pruett of Sioux Falls wins at Huset’s Speedway
Video
5 new drivers head into the Husets Hall of Fame
Video
Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: COVID-19 ends Civil Air Patrol camp early; Sturgis Rally expected to set records; Legends For Kids donates back to youth sports
Video
Top Stories
SDHSAA debuts new website, officials say it’ll give more opportunities for schools to showcase activities
Top Stories
COVID-19 causes early end to South Dakota Civil Air Patrol youth encampment
Sturgis Rally by the numbers so far
Hot, dry conditions this week causing more drought problems for producers
Is South Dakota’s $85.9 million budget surplus a good thing?
Video
Community
Automall
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Dating apps uses & outcomes
Video
Top Stories
Planning ahead with Tomac & Tomac Law
Video
KELOLAND Living Book Club: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles
Video
Spilling the tea: Wyoming and dating apps
Video
How to plan the perfect picnic
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Wyoming and dating apps
Host Chat
Posted:
Jul 21, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2021 / 02:11 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Sturgis Rally by the numbers so far
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 198 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,041; Active cases at 290; 1 new Delta variant cases
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misformation
Feeding South Dakota names new CEO
Don't Miss!
Win Free Coffee!
Win Tickets to Old Dominion!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss