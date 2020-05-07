Spilling the tea: Why does Brittany have peanut butter on her head?

It's Cinco de Mayo, but contrary to a somewhat popular belief, Cinco de Mayo doesn't celebrate Mexican Independence Day, but rather their victory in a battle that is rather important to US history. And we all know Ashley can't help herself when it comes to an opportunity to talk about history...

We also continue with our teacher shout-outs for teacher appreciation week!! Don't forget to head over to our facebook page if you have any shout-outs you want to give!