Spilling the tea: Where did turkey’s get their name?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- October unemployment was 2.1% in Minnehaha County and even lower in several of the South Dakota counties around Sioux Falls, according to the latest monthly update from the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

The November e-Labor Bulletin reported unemployment statewide was 2.3% last month without seasonal adjustments. That was down from 3.2% for October 2020.