Spilling the tea: What’s your favorite flavor toaster tart?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Will Sioux Falls see a post-pandemic kindergarten class-size surge?
Top Stories
Burglary suspect wanted after breaking into White River School
From cowboys to missiles: places to stop this summer on your I-90 road trip
Gallery
SFPD: Three stolen vehicle reports Tuesday morning, all unlocked with keys inside
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 21 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 186
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls
Top Stories
Report: Both Summit League and the NCAA have ‘serious problems hosting events in South Dakota’
Video
Jefferson Football preparing for inaugural season
Video
Dakota Classic returns with 40-team field
Video
McCarl, Yeigh and Ostermann find victory lane at Huset’s
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Sioux Falls School District construction update: New gym at Cleveland Elementary, full control of Jefferson, auditorium work at Ben Reifel
Gallery
Top Stories
Will Sioux Falls see a post-pandemic kindergarten class-size surge?
Top Stories
From cowboys to missiles: places to stop this summer on your I-90 road trip
Gallery
First@4: Cold cases coverage; Stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls; Mount Rushmore fireworks request
Video
Tammy Haas podcaster vows to do thorough research before his first broadcast
Video
Report: Both Summit League and the NCAA have ‘serious problems hosting events in South Dakota’
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
How to correctly use a massage gun
Video
Top Stories
Help us celebrate Founders Day by making trauma and hygiene kits
Video
Healthy, homemade toaster pastry
Video
Across the Table with Brad Coleman
Video
Gift ideas for the Father figure in your life
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: What’s your favorite flavor toaster tart?
Host Chat
Posted:
Jun 15, 2021 / 04:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2021 / 04:08 PM CDT
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Don't Miss!
Win Little Big Town Tickets!
KELOLAND Media Group to hold donation drive for people in need
Video
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss