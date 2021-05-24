Spilling the tea: What’s your dream bedroom?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
South Dakota’s Noem launches legal strategy to take on Biden
Top Stories
Monday ag markets, May 24
Video
Austad’s Golf CEO recovering after bypass surgery
Video
Preview: Workforce to our community
Video
Contempt hearing set over judge’s order requiring vaccine
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic
Top Stories
Four drivers claim feature wins Saturday night at I-90 Speedway
Video
Augie baseball draws Southern Arkansas in NCAA Tournament
Five-run ninth inning helps Kane County sweep Canaries
Video
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Who lives and works in downtown Sioux Falls?
Top Stories
Strong year so far with S.D. park visits, camping
Top Stories
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman speaks about Noem fireworks lawsuit, importance of protecting the Black Hills
Video
First@4: What’s happening with Veterans Parkway; Police asking for help with park vandalism; Cheyenne Sioux Tribe intervenes in Gov. Noem’s lawsuit
Video
PREMIER Center has brought the concerts, but not the area development like Cherapa Place
Bears are doing ‘normal bear stuff’ so far in the Black Hills region, GFP official says
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: What’s your dream bedroom?
Video
Top Stories
How to stay focused during the mid-afternoon slump
Video
The design behind timeless jewelry
Video
Basic yoga moves using a door and wall
Video
DIY sprays that will come in handy this summer
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: What’s your dream bedroom?
Host Chat
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 03:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 03:30 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 31 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,004; Active cases at 522
Lawn mowing dispute leads to Sioux City man starting fire at neighbor’s, court docs say
South Dakota’s Noem launches legal strategy to take on Biden
Who lives and works in downtown Sioux Falls?
Contempt hearing set over judge’s order requiring vaccine
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss