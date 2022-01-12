Spilling the tea: What winter activities should we try?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Omicron is driving case numbers up in South Dakota following the holidays. While the variant is moving quickly across the country, doctors in South Dakota are warning that we may be dealing with this current wave of COVID-19 well into February before case numbers, and hospitalizations, trend down again.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota reached a new high Wednesday with 2,708 new cases reported. The number of active cases is now at 22,743 with 9,107 of those cases in the Sioux Falls area.