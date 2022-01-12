Spilling the tea: What winter activities should we try?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Doctors warn Omicron peak in South Dakota still weeks away
Top Stories
Mild snowfall, before disruptive snowfall on Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 12
Sen. Nesiba tests positive for COVID-19, calls for more protocols during session
Video
B-Gone: Noem wants to cut low-revenue bingo tax and make conceal carry permits free
Annual ‘Pad Party’ shifts to drop-off event due to rising COVID-19 cases
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Stampede acquire scoring forward LaStarza from Waterloo
Top Stories
Top-ranked Dakota Valley, No. 4 Sioux Valley both victorious Tuesday night
Video
Top Stories
Top-ranked Flandreau girls stay unbeaten with win over Garretson
Video
Dell Rapids outlasts Sioux Falls Christian in boys hoops
Video
West Central girls win battle of unbeatens, Hamlin takes down Sioux Valley
Video
Eye on KELOLAND: The growth of girls wrestling
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Doctors warn Omicron peak in South Dakota still weeks away
Top Stories
Sen. Nesiba tests positive for COVID-19, calls for more protocols during session
Video
Top Stories
B-Gone: Noem wants to cut low-revenue bingo tax and make conceal carry permits free
Unvaccinated hospitalization costs reach $13.8 billion, study says
Senate leader says ‘highly unlikely’ recreational marijuana passes legislature
Lawmakers head into second year dealing with COVID-19 pandemic during session
Video
Community
Agriculture
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Book Club
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Souper Tuesday
BestReviews
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try snowboarding
Video
Top Stories
How to fix a hole in your winter jacket
Video
Is it time to heal your home with an energy cleaning
Video
“Locally Sourced” Charity Fashion Show & Art Install
Video
Why you should add wellness shots to your day
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: What winter activities should we try?
Host Chat
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 02:07 PM CST
Close
You have been added to KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KELOLAND Living
Sign Up
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Doctors warn Omicron peak in South Dakota still weeks away
Mild snowfall, before disruptive snowfall on Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 12
Man serving 105 years waives parole hearing because of media
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,708 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,534; Active cases at 22,743
Video
Chief justice asks for security upgrades at county courthouses across South Dakota
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Faces of COVID-19
Holiday Central
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss