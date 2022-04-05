Are you the kind of parent who likes to try activities with your kids or do you prefer to support from the safety of the sidelines. On today’s show Ashley Thompson and Jeff Gould discussed their differing approaches and how while Ashley prefers to jump in and try things like roller skating and skiing – Jeff likes to, as he says, “hug the wall” at places like the roller rink. In fact, Jeff shared that his favorite family activities are things like “family lawn mowing” or “cleaning the garage”. Ashley said that if those were the family activities she wouldn’t be participating either.

They also discussed a new robot artists. Ai-Da the robot is dubbed the “world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist” by its creators. Ai-Da was built in 2019, and the robot now features an upgraded robotic arm which allows it to use a normal colour palette and paintbrush. Her eyes, which house camera lenses, take a photo of the subject, which is then stored by the robot, and used as a reference for painting. Ai-Da mostly drops paint onto a sheet of paper and is not yet able to fully blend colours together, yet the results are realistic. Using artificial intelligence or AI, the robot makes decisions on its own, so two portraits of the same person can look different. And just like her human counterparts, Ai-Da sells her artworks. In fact, artworks made by Ai-Da have generated more than $1 million in income.