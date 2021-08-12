Spilling the tea: What kind of breakfast mom are you?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We're watching a better chance for rain; unfortunately, we'll have to wait until next week.

While we started with clouds this morning and even a couple of isolated light showers, it was another dry afternoon. Except, it wasn't as warm as it's been with highs in the 70s and 80s. AND, overnight lows tonight may fall to the 40s. This will give parts of KELOLAND a taste of fall weather. But we'll soon return to highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend and early next week, AND THEN we'll watch for rain.