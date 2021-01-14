Spilling the tea: Wellness shots poll and habits

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Strengthening the Heartland providing opioid education resources in rural communities
Video
Top Stories
Summit League commissioner says tournament fan ban all about protecting players
Video
SD National Guard and Air Guard are being called up for potential deployment to Washington, D.C.
Video
Crews battling fire north of Pierre
Gallery
How you can name 12 of SDDOT’s high tech snowplow trucks
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Loss of fans, loss of money for Sioux Falls with Summit League tournament change
Top Stories
Summit League: No fans for 2021 basketball championships
Video
Top Stories
Luverne girls return to the ice grateful to skate again
Video
Xavier Fuller’s defense been key to Coyotes’ conference start
Video
Northwestern sweeps DWU in GPAC hoops
Video
O’Gorman and Washington girls cross paths in top five showdown
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Keeping South Dakota college graduates in South Dakota
Top Stories
First@4: No fans at Summit League tournament; Latest COVID-19 update; Naming SDDOT new snowplows
Video
Top Stories
Loss of fans, loss of money for Sioux Falls with Summit League tournament change
How you can name 12 of SDDOT’s high tech snowplow trucks
Video
South Dakota posts increase in new unemployment claims; Only Iowa has decrease
O’Gorman and Washington girls cross paths in top five showdown
Video
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Beyond Black and white: Looking through a lens of intersectionality
Video
Top Stories
Get to the root of your goals to make your new habits stick
Video
Why ‘bucha is better
Video
Try this delicious and healthy Tex-mex chili pie recipe
Video
Spilling the tea: Wellness shots poll and habits
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Wellness shots poll and habits
Host Chat
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 11:52 AM CST
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
High winds causing travel issues
Video
Biden plan with $2,000 stimulus checks expected to include expanded child tax credit
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 319 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,614; Active cases at 4,728
Video
Crews battling fire north of Pierre
Gallery
Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 14: Blizzard tonight/tomorrow along and east of I-29
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests