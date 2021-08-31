Spilling the Tea: Welcome back Little League!

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Dan Loveland, like all cabin owners or visitors to Pickerel Lake, is learning how to live with zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels, an invasive species of shell-protected invertebrates, were first confirmed in the northeastern South Dakota lake 13 months ago by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. One year into the infestation, Loveland said it’s not hard for anyone to spot Pickerel Lake’s newest nuisance.