Spilling the tea: Weekend recap and documentaries

We hope you enjoyed the weekend, because this week will be much cooler. Skies have been mostly cloudy in western, central, and NE South Dakota. We had morning sunshine over Sioux Falls and the SE, but not clouds are increasing from the southwest. We’ve had some sprinkles or light showers under the cloud cover. Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday, in the 50s – and only the 40s in western South Dakota.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, and there could be a few more sprinkles or light showers in western and central South Dakota. The clouds will prevent temperatures from bottoming out, so lows will be in the low to mid 30s.