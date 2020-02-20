Spilling the tea: We are all hot messes

We are all just hot messes under all the makeup aren’t we?

By the time they hit the air each day, Ashley and Brittany usually look like they have it pretty well together. They have done their hair and their makeup and they are ready to come into your homes and offices through KELOLAND Living. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t just as much of a hot mess as anyone out there. Brittany and Ashley share their before the show, makeup free faces and talk about how nobody is immune to the stresses of life.

