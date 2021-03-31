Spilling the tea: Volunteer goals and three-nagers

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Women lead in getting COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota
Video
Top Stories
Custer State Park sees first Bison calf
Group files lawsuit against Gov. Noem on amendment signature law
23-year-old man arrested after pursuit in western Sioux Falls
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 264 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,935; Active cases at 2,522
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Missouri Valley Football Conference hopes to finish the season strong
Video
Top Stories
Augie baseball splits doubleheader with Minnesota Crookston
Video
Top Stories
Dakota Marker game moved to April 17
Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends unveils 2021 celebrities
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Hannah Sjerven returning to USD for next season
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Missouri Valley Football Conference hopes to finish the season strong
Video
Top Stories
Women lead in getting COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota
Video
Top Stories
Custer State Park sees first Bison calf
March KELOLAND.com quotes of the month: ‘This is a heavy vote for me’
Video
When will South Dakota open to COVID-19 vaccines for all?
Death by the numbers: Violent crime in Indian Country
Video
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Remarkable Women 2021: Lisa Smith
Video
Top Stories
Tradition of Caring: Active Generations
Video
Tradition of Caring 2021: White Buffalo Calf Women Society
Video
Spilling the tea: Volunteer goals and three-nagers
Video
Across the Table with Christine Erickson
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Volunteer goals and three-nagers
Host Chat
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 03:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 03:04 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Group files lawsuit against Gov. Noem on amendment signature law
Chauvin trial: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd resumes testimony
Live
23-year-old man arrested after pursuit in western Sioux Falls
Video
Day 3: Crews continue to contain fires in western S.D.
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 264 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,935; Active cases at 2,522
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND Bracket Challenge!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss