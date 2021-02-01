Spilling the tea: Valentine’s Day trivia

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Monday Ag markets, February 1
Video
Top Stories
Construction off to a good start in Sioux Falls this year
Video
Local man prepares to add to his Super Bowl memorabilia collection
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,778; Active cases at 2,828
Video
UPDATE: Missing teenager located safely
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup for the ages
Video
Top Stories
USD volleyball falls to #14 Creighton in five sets
Video
Top Stories
Inside KELOLAND: Super Bowl LV
Video
SDSU volleyball sweeps Western Illinois in home opener
Video
USF women fall to MSU Mankato 71-67
Video
Brady, Mahomes prepare for 5th matchup after splitting 1st 4
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Civil Air Patrol has pivotal role in vaccine distribution
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Missing teenager found; COVID-19 case count update; Variant testing in South Dakota
Video
Top Stories
Avera testing for new COVID variants in Sioux Falls while DOH, Sanford sending samples to CDC
South Dakota bill seeks power to reject presidential executive orders
Setting up an Individualized Education Program: What parents need to know
January KELOLAND.com quotes of the month
Video
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Human trafficking signs to be aware of
Video
Top Stories
Local artist creates large ceiling mural for La Luna Café as a donation
Video
Big Game Appetizers: Chicken parmesan pinwheels
Video
Cutler Business Beat: Mike Bornitz
Video
We LOVE making Valentines for seniors
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Valentine’s Day trivia
Host Chat
Posted:
Feb 1, 2021 / 03:09 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2021 / 03:09 PM CST
Brittany puts Ashley to the test with this fun Valentine’s Day trivia.
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
South Dakota bill seeks power to reject presidential executive orders
UPDATE: Missing teenager located safely
Video
Diploma Dilemma
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,778; Active cases at 2,828
Video
Avera testing for new COVID variants in Sioux Falls while DOH, Sanford sending samples to CDC
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests