Ashley Thompson shared how she celebrated World Blood Donor Day yesterday by donating blood with her friend Lindy Bell. As we continue to see critical blood shortages she talked about how important it is for those who can donate to sign up to donate as soon as they can. Brittany Kaye shared how she is also concerned about a shortage – a siracha shortage, but she says if you go to the store to get some, you should just get one bottle.

Lindy Bell and Ashley Thompson donating blood for World Blood Donor Day