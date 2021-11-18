Spilling the tea: Turkey day fashion from tree stand to party

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The Legislature will be asked in January to authorize Governor Kristi Noem's administration to put to work a massive chunk of South Dakota's $1.25 billion share from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed, and President Biden signed into federal law March 11.

Roughly $974.5 million is available for state government. Her chief of staff and a half dozen of the governor's cabinet members went before the Legislature's COVID-19 Relief Committee on Thursday and outlined their plans to use $871.5-million of it.