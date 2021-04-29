Spilling the tea: Tie dye projects and Twitter Draft Day

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Transportation Commission agreed Thursday to provide a $2.3 million increase in the coming months to help the state Game, Fish and Parks Department clear more of its backlog.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt recommended the additional funding. The state Division of Parks and Recreation has received an average of $700,000 per year from the state Department of Transportation under a 2008 memorandum of understanding, including $500,000 in each of the two most recent years.