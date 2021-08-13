Spilling the Tea: Thrifting and canning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We'll have to contend with dry skies this weekend and into next week, before our next chance for rain late next week.

So that means, we'll continue in drought. In fact with the latest report that came out yesterday, 100% of South Dakota is in some sort of drought. The last time ALL of South Dakota did not show up in any of the drought categories was April 14th of 2020.