Spilling the tea: This mom is winning Valentine’s Day boxes

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Starting a conversation about race relations, equality
Video
Top Stories
What caught Bob Mercer’s attention in Pierre this week
Video
Plow driving dangers don’t end when the snow stops
Video
Still no charges for Ravnsborg 5 months after fatal crash
Video
Special offers for Valentine’s Day
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Vermillion and Dakota Valley split double header; Tanager boys improve to 14-0
Video
Top Stories
Roosevelt boys outlast Mitchell in ranked matchup
Video
Top Stories
Bishop breaks school record as Augie Wrestling tops Dragons
Video
O’Gorman girls cruise past Sioux City East
Video
Thursday night scoreboard – February 11
USF Swimming wins 400 medley relay, sits in third place at the NSIC Championships
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
American Cancer Society calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to veto SB-87
Top Stories
Vermillion and Dakota Valley split double header; Tanager boys improve to 14-0
Video
Top Stories
Rep. Johnson introduced DIRECT Act to expand opportunities for smaller meat processors
Video
First@4: COVID-19 case count; Bitcoin scam warning; Sioux Falls crash update
Video
St. Francis House Keeps KELOLAND Warm as frigid weather persists
Pennington County unveils two tactical robots
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Books you will love to love this Valentine’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Children’s dental care: More than just brushing and flossing
Video
Forward Sioux Falls: More than 30 years of growth and prosperity
Video
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Valentine’s Romance
Video
Heading southeast with South Dakota Tourism
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: This mom is winning Valentine’s Day boxes
Host Chat
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 02:59 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 02:59 PM CST
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Sioux Falls crash sends three people to the hospital
Video
Voters who backed IM 26 in November came from both Trump and Biden camps, data shows
Holy cow it’s cold
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 209 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,831; Active cases at 2,180
Video
Sioux Falls flower shop to close as city expands 41st street
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss